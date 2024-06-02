JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
BATS:JMST opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
