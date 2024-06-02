Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 768,752 shares traded.

JLP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.42 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.18.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

