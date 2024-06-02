Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.99. Kardex has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $285.00.
Kardex Company Profile
