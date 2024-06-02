Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $711.58 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00052815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,240 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

