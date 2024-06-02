Keb Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.01. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

