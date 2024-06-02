Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.51. The stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

