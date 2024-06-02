Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,272 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,745,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,031. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.