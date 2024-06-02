KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $132,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,171. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $437.20 and a 12-month high of $791.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

