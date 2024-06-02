Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

KVYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

