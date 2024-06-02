Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Update

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KVYO
Insider Activity at Klaviyo
Institutional Trading of Klaviyo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KVYO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,650. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.