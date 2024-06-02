Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Update

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVYO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,650. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

