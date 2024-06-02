LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $79.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $81.50 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NYSE SRE opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,729 shares of company stock worth $5,072,179. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

