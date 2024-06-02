Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) versus Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Critical Survey

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -73.00% -63.00% Ardelyx -41.36% -41.65% -23.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Ardelyx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 3.99 -$21.93 million ($3.99) -5.75 Ardelyx $159.11 million 10.03 -$66.07 million ($0.28) -24.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.1% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ardelyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Landos Biopharma has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landos Biopharma and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ardelyx 0 0 8 1 3.11

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $20.42, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 86.77%. Given Ardelyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Landos Biopharma on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and completed Phase 1 to treat Crohn's disease (CD). The company's preclinical candidates in development include LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist for the treatment of asthma and eosinophilic disorders; LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and neurodegenerative disorders; and LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, UC, and CD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with LianBio Respiratory Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize omilancor and NX-13. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among patients with kidney and/or heart failure; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

