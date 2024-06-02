Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,689. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

