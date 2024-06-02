LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $11.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 0.8 %

LC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.