Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $205,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,711. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

