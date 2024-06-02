Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $107,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,014. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

