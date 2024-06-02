Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $311.99 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

