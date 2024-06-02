MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20,825.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 639,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,246. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,704 shares of company stock worth $54,239,243. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

