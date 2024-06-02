Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 14,886 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 102,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 73,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,280. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.