Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,006 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 722,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,754. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

