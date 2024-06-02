Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.41.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,168 shares of company stock worth $6,377,853. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

