Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

