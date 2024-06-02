Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,246 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,677.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 362,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 30,762.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 70,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,222. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

