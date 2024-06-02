Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.47 on Friday, reaching $576.44. 3,136,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.46. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

