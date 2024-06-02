Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 516,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,816,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.