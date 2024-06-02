Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Linde by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.92. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.