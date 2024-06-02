MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

MAG stock opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

