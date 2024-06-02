Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,975 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. 12,565,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

