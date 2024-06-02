Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 7.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.07. 3,917,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. The firm has a market cap of $415.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.49 and a 200 day moving average of $447.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

