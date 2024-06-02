Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

MCVEF remained flat at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

Further Reading

