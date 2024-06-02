Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRDGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as high as C$11.85. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 3,317 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.13 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

