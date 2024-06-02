Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as high as C$11.85. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 3,317 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.13 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
