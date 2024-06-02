Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) & Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Financial Comparison

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -98.94% -45.07% Merck & Co., Inc. 3.76% 14.05% 5.24%

Volatility and Risk

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 8 1 0 2.11 Merck & Co., Inc. 1 3 8 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cerevel Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Cerevel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cerevel Therapeutics is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$432.84 million N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.29 $365.00 million $0.90 139.49

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians, wholesalers, government entities, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It has development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's deruxtecan ADC candidates, which include patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments; and AstraZeneca PLC to co-development and co-commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza products for multiple cancer types, and Koselugo for multiple indications. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, as well Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.