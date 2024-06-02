Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MREO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 569,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MREO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

