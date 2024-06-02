Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 669,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,746. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

