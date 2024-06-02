Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $932.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Mina has a market cap of $932.28 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,165,099,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,201,517 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,164,883,132.8400393 with 1,113,829,300.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.85315187 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $21,069,023.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

