Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

