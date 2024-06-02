Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 141,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

MFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 777,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,648. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.