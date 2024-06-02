MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 270,000 Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Bayview Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

BAYAU remained flat at $10.41 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.