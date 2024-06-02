MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $769,000 in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.75 on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

