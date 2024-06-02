Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 3,823,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.