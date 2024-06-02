Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $40.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.01 or 0.00223014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,162.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.00676310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00121658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00089276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,444,628 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

