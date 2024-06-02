MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$464.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.4 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.