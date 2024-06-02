Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 32,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,683. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,010.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRCC

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.