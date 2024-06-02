Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Monroe Capital Price Performance
Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 32,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,683. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRCC
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
