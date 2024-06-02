Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) & UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Head to Head Contrast

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and UBE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $2.90 million 15.17 -$51.79 million N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science.

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26% UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moolec Science and UBE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 370.05%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than UBE.

Summary

UBE beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

