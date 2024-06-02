Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $263.63 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $263.63 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,389,411 coins and its circulating supply is 865,672,206 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

