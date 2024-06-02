MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSM opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $83.77 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $16,571,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 50.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.