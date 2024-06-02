MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $164,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $495.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,171. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.62 and its 200 day moving average is $535.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

