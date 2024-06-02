MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 210,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,689. MSP Recovery has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.21.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. MSP Recovery makes up approximately 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
