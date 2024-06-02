Myria (MYRIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Myria token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $9.64 million and $1.44 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myria has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 19,541,730,816 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00606218 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,498,890.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

