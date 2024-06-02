N-able’s (NABL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.40. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in N-able by 138.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

